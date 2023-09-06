Diablo 4 was always going to be a live service title, and since its release, the game has had a bit of a bumpy road to get that aspect of the game going. Prior to release, the developers made it clear that the game will have seasons and expansions in its future, and thanks to a recent with Diablo’s general manager Rod Fergusson, we have some more details on when players can expect this content.

Related: Diablo 4 Complete Strategy Guide – Crafting, Locations, Endgame, & Error Codes

Diablo’s GM Discusses the Game’s Live Service Future

Screenshot by Gamepur

In a recent interview with our friends over at Dexerto, Fergusson discussed all things Diablo 4, and during the interview, dropped the news that Diablo 4 will be getting annual expansions as part of the live service element of the game.

Fergusson states that the team sees the launch and first season of Diablo 4 as “building a foundation” that they can continue to add to, and further noted that “as we look at our quarterly seasons, and we look at our annual expansions, those are the things that we’re really focused on for our live service.” As for what that entails, Fergusson states that they have “plans” and storylines that will go well into the future.

There was no discussion of what these expansions could include, but if it is anything like we saw with Reaper of Souls, we could see new stories, classes, areas, and content to be added. As for seasons, Fergusson states that these will be quarterly, with the aim to have four a year that lasts around three months.

In other Diablo 4 news, we know the next season is set to release in October and will be the Season of Blood, which will come with new content, a seasonal storyline, and a lot of quality-of-life and gameplay tweaks that players have been asking for.

Related: Diablo 4: Season of the Malignant – Story, Malignant Hearts, & Renown Carry Over

We currently have no details on when an expansion will be coming, but if they plan it to be an annual release, we can make an educated guess that we could see it sometime in summer 2024. Until then, players will have to make do with the seasonal offerings