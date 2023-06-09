Diablo 4 Complete Strategy Guide – Crafting, Locations, Endgame, & Error Codes

Diablo 4 is the newest entry in Blizzard’s dungeon crawler franchise and it’s now available on PC, PlayStation 4&5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. This new entry sees players return to Sanctuary once again to battle the swarms of demonic creatures that flood the world. Set many years after Diablo III, the game sees a new demon named Lilith come forth and begin to wreak havoc on the people of Sanctuary, and it’s up to you to thwart her plans and save the world. With multiple classes, tons of content, and a robust endgame, Diablo 4 will surely keep fans busy with demon slaying for hours.

Diablo 4 has a lot of systems and features for players to use during their time playing, and loads of varied content that will keep players busy for a long time. There are dungeons to explore, Legendary Aspects to collect, and countless builds and playstyles to try. This guide for Diablo 4 will give you all the information you need so you can get prepared to dive into hell.

Diablo 4 Walkthrough Guides

Screenshot by Gamepur

Below you’ll find all the guides available for Diablo 4, These will help explain certain mechanics, give tips on certain features, provide information on locations, and offer some help for certain quests.

Diablo 4 Basic Guides and Tips

Diablo 4 Character Guides

Diablo 4 Crafting & Materials Guides

Diablo 4 Quest Guides

Diablo 4 Dungeons. Stronghold, & Boss Guides

Diablo 4 Location Guides

Diablo 4 Endgame Guides

Diablo 4 Server and Network Issue Guides

Diablo 4 Error Guides

Everything to Know about Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is an action RPG set in the world of Sanctuary, a refuge from the Eternal Conflict between Heaven and Hell. In this installment to the series, Lilith, The Daughter of Hatred, has returned to Sanctuary and begun to set her plans in motion, leaving destruction and despair in her wake. With the world broken and in peril, it’s up to you to set forth and quell the demonic hordes and stop Lilith’s plans from coming to fruition.

Players will have a lot to do in Diablo 4, as you’ll have a big open world to explore filled with content like Dungeons, world events, PvP, and a slew of endgame activities.

What to Do First in Diablo 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

With so much to do in Diablo 4, players may be a bit unsure of what to do or where to go when they start their adventures in Diablo 4. We recommend you first get the Prologue done, which involves heading to Nevesk and completing a small dungeon before meeting Lorath, then heading to Kyovashad. This will then open the world and give you the main story, and activate content like world events and dungeons.

We also recommend you stick to the story and follow it in Act order for the most part, as this will scale with your level and be a good way to level up quickly and work towards the endgame. Additionally, taking a few detours along the way to finish quests, find Waypoints, and liberate Strongholds can be a good way to earn Renown and get some extra progression as you level up.

What Are Fans and Critics Saying About Diablo 4?

Image via Blizzard

Diablo 4 has received a positive reception, with a Metacritic rating of 87 for PC, 88 for PlayStation 5, and 92 for Xbox Series X/S. Many have praised its gameplay and wealth of content, and the inclusion of MMO-like features like an open world and endgame content have been received well. Its also been praised for its focus on player decision, with a ton of variety to abilities and builds that give players tons of options in how they want to enjoy the game. For us, we thought it was the best iteration of the series formula to date, and gave it a well-earned 9/10.

One area fans have voiced concern and upset is the microtransactions, with many unhappy at the prices of the in-game cosmetics. Currently, no word or response has been given to fan concerns, but will keep you updated if and when we hear anything.

