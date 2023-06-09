Diablo 4 Complete Strategy Guide – Crafting, Locations, Endgame, & Error Codes
Diablo 4 is a demon slaying adventure filled with plenty for players to do. Here is everything to know about the newest entry to the Action RPG series.
Diablo 4 is the newest entry in Blizzard’s dungeon crawler franchise and it’s now available on PC, PlayStation 4&5, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. This new entry sees players return to Sanctuary once again to battle the swarms of demonic creatures that flood the world. Set many years after Diablo III, the game sees a new demon named Lilith come forth and begin to wreak havoc on the people of Sanctuary, and it’s up to you to thwart her plans and save the world. With multiple classes, tons of content, and a robust endgame, Diablo 4 will surely keep fans busy with demon slaying for hours.
** This Guide is currently in progress, and will continue to update as new info becomes available**
Diablo 4 has a lot of systems and features for players to use during their time playing, and loads of varied content that will keep players busy for a long time. There are dungeons to explore, Legendary Aspects to collect, and countless builds and playstyles to try. This guide for Diablo 4 will give you all the information you need so you can get prepared to dive into hell.
Diablo 4 Walkthrough Guides
Below you’ll find all the guides available for Diablo 4, These will help explain certain mechanics, give tips on certain features, provide information on locations, and offer some help for certain quests.
Diablo 4 Basic Guides and Tips
- Early Game Tips & Tricks For Beginners
- All Main Story Acts & How Long To Beat Them
- All Health Potion Upgrades and How to Unlock Them
- How to earn Renown & Advance Region Progress
- How to Get and Use Whispering Keys
- How to Join & Create Clans
- How big is Diablo 4’s party size?
- Riddle Statue Puzzle Solutions & Rewards
- Murmuring Obols and their Uses
- How Does a Campfire Work?
- How Does Overpower Damage Work?
- What is Lucky Hit Chance?
- All Keywords and Status Effects Explained
- Can You Increase Your Inventory Size
- Diablo 4 Seasons and Battle Pass Explained – Cost, Rewards, & More
- PVP- Fields of Hatred, Mark for Blood & Rewards
- Is Diablo in Diablo 4?
- Is Getting Diablo 4 On Steam Deck Worth It?
- Best PC Settings For Smooth Performance
- Will Diablo Games be Coming to Xbox Game Pass?
- Does Diablo IV Have Crossplay?
Diablo 4 Character Guides
- All Classes and How They Work
- Best Rogue Skills For Beginners
- How to respec skills in Diablo 4
- Paragon System Explained – Glyphs, Nodes, & Features
- How Aspects Work and Everything Explained
- How to Add Sockets to Weapons and Armor
- How to Remove Socketed Gems
- Best Barbarian Names
- Best Necromancer Names
- Best Dungeon Aspects For A Bone Necromancer Build
- How To Summon A Golem
Diablo 4 Crafting & Materials Guides
- All Crafting Options & Their Uses
- All Materials & How to Get Them
- How to Salvage Gear
- How to Get Crushed Beast Bones
- How to get Baleful Fragments
- Should You Salvage or Sell Gear in Diablo 4?
Diablo 4 Quest Guides
- How to Unlock Mounts & Donan’s Favor Quest Guide
- How to the Complete Secret of the Spring Quest
- How to Complete Keeping the Old Traditions
- How To Solve Reject The Mother Questline
Diablo 4 Dungeons. Stronghold, & Boss Guides
- All World Boss Spawn Timers & Where to Find Them
- Best Dungeons to Farm For Loot & EXP
- Den Mother Light Watch Boss Fight Strategies & Tips
- How to Complete the Light’s Watch Side Dungeon
- How to Beat Vhenard
- How to Find & Defeat the Butcher
- How to Beat Lilith as a Defensive Bleed Barbarian
Diablo 4 Location Guides
Diablo 4 Endgame Guides
- Whispers of the Dead and Grim Favors Explained
- Helltides Explained: Times, Tasks, Rewards
- How to Find Nightmare Sigils
- All Tortured Gift of Mystery Chest locations
Diablo 4 Server and Network Issue Guides
- Are the Servers Down? How to Check Server Status
- How to Fix Rubberbanding & Stuttering (PC, PS5, Xbox)
- How to speed up queue times for Diablo 4
- Queued for Login Authentication Pending Error Fix
- Queued For Game, Start Game Pending Error & Blizzard CS Updates
Diablo 4 Error Guides
- What is the “Unable to Find Valid License” error?
- What is Error Code 315306 & How to Fix It
- Account Locked Error Code 359002 Fix
- How to fix error code 300202 in Diablo 4
- How to fix error code 30008 in Diablo 4
Everything to Know about Diablo 4
Diablo 4 is an action RPG set in the world of Sanctuary, a refuge from the Eternal Conflict between Heaven and Hell. In this installment to the series, Lilith, The Daughter of Hatred, has returned to Sanctuary and begun to set her plans in motion, leaving destruction and despair in her wake. With the world broken and in peril, it’s up to you to set forth and quell the demonic hordes and stop Lilith’s plans from coming to fruition.
Players will have a lot to do in Diablo 4, as you’ll have a big open world to explore filled with content like Dungeons, world events, PvP, and a slew of endgame activities.
What to Do First in Diablo 4
With so much to do in Diablo 4, players may be a bit unsure of what to do or where to go when they start their adventures in Diablo 4. We recommend you first get the Prologue done, which involves heading to Nevesk and completing a small dungeon before meeting Lorath, then heading to Kyovashad. This will then open the world and give you the main story, and activate content like world events and dungeons.
We also recommend you stick to the story and follow it in Act order for the most part, as this will scale with your level and be a good way to level up quickly and work towards the endgame. Additionally, taking a few detours along the way to finish quests, find Waypoints, and liberate Strongholds can be a good way to earn Renown and get some extra progression as you level up.
What Are Fans and Critics Saying About Diablo 4?
Diablo 4 has received a positive reception, with a Metacritic rating of 87 for PC, 88 for PlayStation 5, and 92 for Xbox Series X/S. Many have praised its gameplay and wealth of content, and the inclusion of MMO-like features like an open world and endgame content have been received well. Its also been praised for its focus on player decision, with a ton of variety to abilities and builds that give players tons of options in how they want to enjoy the game. For us, we thought it was the best iteration of the series formula to date, and gave it a well-earned 9/10.
One area fans have voiced concern and upset is the microtransactions, with many unhappy at the prices of the in-game cosmetics. Currently, no word or response has been given to fan concerns, but will keep you updated if and when we hear anything.
Here is the official Diablo IV gameplay trailer.
Here is the official Diablo 4 Gameplay Launch Trailer.
Here is the official Diablo 4 Story Launch Trailer
Here is the official Diablo 4 Live Action Launch Trailer
Here is the trailer for Diablo IV’s endgame content.