Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny’s latest trailer introduces new character classes

The latest trailer for the upcoming tactical JRPG Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny showcases several of the new character classes coming to the title. True to franchise form, each class is both wacky and incredibly useful in battle.

The Evil Eye class has abilities that prevent enemies from moving then rushes them down to inflict damage. Pincer Shell is a class that possesses a high defense, which also doubles for effective attacks. The class Mecha Girl transforms the character, allowing them to attack from a distance using long range attacks such as Ice Laser and Neck Beam. Psychics specialize in finding enemy weak points in order to turn the tides of battle.

Other features in Disgaea 6 include the unique leveling system Super Reincarnation, a level cap of 99,999,999, an x32 speed mode, and an auto-battle feature that lets players program their party members’ actions and skills based on the situation. As an added bonus, the Hololive DLC will be available for free at launch once it arrives worldwide on June 29 for Nintendo Switch.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, the first entry in the franchise in six years, is a strategy RPG that stars a Netherworld zombie named Zed who dreams of rising above all, including the God of Destruction himself. Disgaea 6 has already launched in Japan on January 28 for both PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.