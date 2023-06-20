Disney Dreamlight Valley Brings Pride to Town With Free Shirt Codes

Pride month is in full swing, and gamers around the world are celebrating the LGBTQAI+ community with themed content updates and exciting events – including Disney Dreamlight Valley. While DDV definitely has a few hurdles when it comes to queer inclusion, like a lack of diverse character models, improvements are coming in every update. This has been punctuated with a new set of free codes from the development team offering Pride t-shirts to players.

As a genderfluid person myself, the opportunity to snag one of these celebratory shirts with a free code is extremely exciting. I often feel like my ability to express my gender through gameplay is limited, and any chance to infuse more diversity into my iteration of the valley is very welcome.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Introduces Eight Pride Shirt Codes

In a Twitter post by DisneyDLV, players can find eight free pride shirts that can be redeemed using the codes found on the Disney Dreamlight Valley blog post.

Show off your Pride in #DisneyDreamlightValley with a collection of free t-shirts! ✨ Claim in-game with codes available here: https://t.co/DcSQtfhybw pic.twitter.com/84uAiCu3Av — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) June 20, 2023

The Disney Dreamlight Valley pride shirt codes include:

Trans Pride Shirt “BRIGHT” – PRIDE20231

“BRIGHT” – PRIDE20231 Non-Binary Pride Shirt “DAZZLE” – PRIDE20232

“DAZZLE” – PRIDE20232 Inclusive Rainbow Pride Shirt “GLEAM” – PRIDE20233

“GLEAM” – PRIDE20233 Trans-Inclusive Trans Pride Shirt “GLOW” – PRIDE20234

“GLOW” – PRIDE20234 Bisexual Pride Shirt “ILLUMINATE” – PRIDE20235

“ILLUMINATE” – PRIDE20235 Lesbian Pride Shirt “RADIATE” – PRIDE 20236

“RADIATE” – PRIDE 20236 Asexual Pride Shirt “SHIMMER” – PRIDE20237

“SHIMMER” – PRIDE20237 Pansexual Pride Shirt “SHINE” – PRIDE20238

The addition of these shirts in Disney Dreamlight Valley comes at a wonderful time for Disney fans, as many have been watching the battle between the Disney corporation and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over laws that will impact the health and safety of the LGBTQAI+ community. It is wonderful to see Disney’s words backed via inclusive actions in media that support the franchise.

Hopefully, Disney and developer Gameloft will continue to add content in future updates that celebrate people from all around the world. This widespread inclusion allows everyone to see themselves in content that shaped so many childhoods, and it ensures all fans can have a truly magical adventure in Disney Dreamlight Valley.