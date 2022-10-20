Don’t expect a lot of Iron Man leaks from EA Motive, do expect a transparent dev process

There had been rumors about an Iron Man game coming from EA, and they were finally confirmed in September of this year. EA Motive is developing the currently untitled project, but it’s going to be a while before we see the game in action. Once we do, expect the team to be transparent about what it’s working on behind the scenes.

This is going to be the strategy for EA Motive going forward, according to studio head Patrick Klaus. In an interview with Eurogamer, the general manager reflected on the development process of the Dead Space remake, which has incorporated fan feedback. “It’s a healthy kind of cycle,” as Klaus describes it. This also has the benefit of getting out ahead of leaks, a common road bump for developers these days. By being up front about what it’s working on and showing it regularly, EA Motive hopes to avoid leaks of its own — even if it’s not guaranteed. “I’ve accepted you can never get ahead of leaks,” Klaus jokes.

We know very little about the Iron Man game at this stage, so Motive will have a lot to share with us as time goes on. “The gameplay opportunities are really exciting,” says Klaus. “You have Tony Stark, you have Iron Man, and I can just let you imagine what kind of gameplay opportunities could come from that.” The dev team includes at least one Marvel game veteran as well. Executive producer Olivier Proulx worked on Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy at Eidos Montreal.

As for Dead Space, next year’s remake will actually be the first complete game that EA Motive ships. The studio lent development support to the Star Wars Battlefront and had at least one project publicly canceled. Dead Space, however, is set to release on January 27, 2023. That’s coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the EA App, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. If it’s the PC version you’re after, then make sure you take a look at the minimum and recommended specifications.