Dead Space remake PC system requirements — minimum and recommended specifications

It’s been 14 years since the original Dead Space released, and it’ll be more like 15 by the time the new remake from EA Motive is released. Not only will the remade game look a lot better, but the team has also taken care to make sure it plays as good or better than the way fans remember it — it’s even made changes to the game’s weapons based on community feedback. That all sounds well and good, but if you’re looking to play Dead Space on PC, then you need to know if your machine can run it. The list of minimum and recommended PC specs is now live, and we have all the information right here. The recommended GPUs and CPUs are from fairly recent generations, but otherwise there isn’t anything too demanding on either list.

Dead Space remake PC system requirements

Minimum Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Window 10 64-bit+

Window 10 64-bit+ Processor: Ryzen 5 2600x, Core i5 8600

Ryzen 5 2600x, Core i5 8600 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: AMD RX 5700, Nvidia GTX 1070

AMD RX 5700, Nvidia GTX 1070 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space

Recommended Specifications

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Window 10 64-bit+

Window 10 64-bit+ Processor: Ryzen 5 5600X, Core i5 11600K

Ryzen 5 5600X, Core i5 11600K Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: Radeon RX 6700 XT, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

Radeon RX 6700 XT, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 50 GB available space

Dead Space remake release date and platforms

Dead Space releases on January 27, 2023, letting fans start the new year with a reimagining of one of the best survival horror games of all time. In addition to PC, it’ll be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Preorders are open now, and anyone looking to put their money down can choose the Standard, Digital Deluxe, or Collector’s Edition.