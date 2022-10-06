Dead Space remake PC system requirements — minimum and recommended specifications
Can your computer handle all those limbs?
It’s been 14 years since the original Dead Space released, and it’ll be more like 15 by the time the new remake from EA Motive is released. Not only will the remade game look a lot better, but the team has also taken care to make sure it plays as good or better than the way fans remember it — it’s even made changes to the game’s weapons based on community feedback. That all sounds well and good, but if you’re looking to play Dead Space on PC, then you need to know if your machine can run it. The list of minimum and recommended PC specs is now live, and we have all the information right here. The recommended GPUs and CPUs are from fairly recent generations, but otherwise there isn’t anything too demanding on either list.
Dead Space remake PC system requirements
Minimum Requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Window 10 64-bit+
- Processor: Ryzen 5 2600x, Core i5 8600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: AMD RX 5700, Nvidia GTX 1070
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
Recommended Specifications
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Window 10 64-bit+
- Processor: Ryzen 5 5600X, Core i5 11600K
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Radeon RX 6700 XT, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
Dead Space remake release date and platforms
Dead Space releases on January 27, 2023, letting fans start the new year with a reimagining of one of the best survival horror games of all time. In addition to PC, it’ll be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Preorders are open now, and anyone looking to put their money down can choose the Standard, Digital Deluxe, or Collector’s Edition.