Don’t Starve Together Switch version release date announced

Don’t Starve Together, the multiplayer expansion to Don’t Starve from the talented developers over at Klei, is coming to the Nintendo Switch on April 12, 2022. The news came today via Klei’s Twitter account after it was announced in the December 2021 Indie World showcase that the game was coming to the Switch platform.

Another feature announced is that there will now be shared unlocks between participating platforms (Xbox, PC, & Switch but not PlayStation). These unlocks include characters, skins, drops, plant registry, crockpot recipes, and Klei rewards.

Don’t Starve is an indie survival game released in 2015 by Canadian developers Klei. Dropping you into the world without any explanation or tutorial, Don’t Starve has a hard learning curve as its tagline is “a harsh survival game.” Since it features permadeath, every decision the player makes counts, as time, hunger, and sanity are always against you. The game was a success and led to multiple expansions, including a multiplayer expansion, Don’t Starve Together. The expansion was also a massive success and has led to the series having great longevity.

The multiplayer expansion will release on the Nintendo eShop on April 12, you will not need the base game in order to play it.