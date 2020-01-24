DOOM Eternal to support PS5 and Xbox Series X, id Software reveals

Executive producer Marty Stratton has revealed that a DOOM Eternal port to PS5 and Xbox Series X looks “logical” as we get closer and closer to the release of the next-gen consoles later this year.

In an interview with Metro, Stratton said that the team at id Software hasn’t “talked about it yet,” but that he feels “exciting” that “we’re at the end of this console cycle, where our team knows this tech really, really well,” so PS4 and Xbox One remain the focus for March 20, 2020, at least in terms of home consoles.

“So it really allowed us to push and get the most out of this hardware. And I’m super excited about what it means for the next hardware,” Stratton added, before hinting at the studio knowing what Microsoft and Sony are doing for what matters their next-gen platforms’ capabilities.

“So we haven’t announced anything, but it’s really exciting,” Stratton shared. “They’re doing some really awesome stuff with that hardware, so I think it’s logical that we would push onto that and honestly try to be one of the best games on that platform as well.”

Id Software has a good track record with the release of the new console hardware. In 2017, the Zenimax Media-owned studio launched an update to support specifically tailored Xbox One X enhancements on DOOM 2016, including 4K resolution.

While we don’t have information about how the gaming industry could deal with a cross-gen release at a time when platform owners are pushing on backwards compatibility, a patch to support PS5 and Xbox Series X specifics could be something easy to predict.

DOOM Eternal is said to be the most ambitious game ever from id Software. The introduction of a story campaign that doubles DOOM 2016’s longevity and a hub area for players to spend time and upgrade their equipment is indicative of where the franchise is going.