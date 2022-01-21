Dragon Age 4 won’t release in 2022, sources say

It is hard to believe that the last time we visited Thedas was in 2014. Dragon Age: Inquisition was seen as a huge step forward for the series, after the rushed offering that Dragon Age 2 turned out to be. It has been almost eight years since fans have seen anything more than a bit of concept art in 2021 and a very pared-back trailer in 2020, so fans are understandably eager for any sniff of a release date.

It looks like they are going to have to wait quite a bit longer. Game journalist Tom Henderson, citing an unnamed source, tweeted that Dragon Age 4 has no chance of hitting shelves in 2022. This apparently isn’t because of a delay, though there have been some shake-ups in the creative team for the game over the past year. Instead, EA has long known that developer BioWare wasn’t going to be done with Dragon Age 4 this year.

This doesn’t mean that we aren’t likely to see more of the game in the coming months, of course. With no release date in mind, it is tough to say when EA will look to begin the promotion of the game. E3 is a few months away, though with a summer 2023 release looking like the earliest possible window, we wouldn’t expect to see them promote the game heavily until The Game Awards 2022.