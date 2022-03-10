Dying Light 2 PC update improves combat and ragdolling, fixes quest bugs — full patch notes

Dying Light 2 Stay Human has a bit of a broken world, and parkour doesn’t really help when it comes to game-busting bugs. Fortunately, a new patch for the PC version is snuffing out some of these issues.

Update 1.2 is focused “on technical and gameplay issues,” according to the patch notes. Chief among these are deathloops — not to be confused with the excellent Arkane game — which would cause players to respawn in areas that prevented them from completing quests. Those are all eliminated according to developer Techland, and the same goes for progression bugs in quests like The Lost Light, Double Time, and Nightrunners.

Speaking of which, some Nightrunner tools have been fixed. The paraglider, grappling hook, and PK crossbow upgrades awarded through co-op will now be given to you properly. You’ll notice a change when using that crossbow in combat too. Enemies will react differently according to the weight of your attacks — the crossbow will hit them differently than a heavy blunt object, for example. Furthermore, they’ll ragdoll more frequently and more realistically now.

Additionally, PC patch 1.2 makes changes to the nighttime enemies, UI/UX, and even the final boss fight. See the full list of changes below.

Dying Light 2 PC Version 1.2 Patch Notes