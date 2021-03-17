Dying Light 2 developers share an official update, 2021 release date teased

Players have been waiting a long time to hear anything about Dying Light 2 from Techland developers. There has been delay after delay for the game, with players eagerly grabbing any type of news they can hear about the game. The official update has arrived, and the team sat down first by sharing comments from the community. These are extremely aggressive comments, but the team understood their fan’s frustration.

The team promised they were still working on the project and that it would still be released, following the concerns of the game was not going to be finished and after the art director left the studio. When that happened, there was no official status on what was happening with the upcoming title. However, the official notice shared today shared a brief 20-second clip about what’s been worked on and how far they’ve come since they initially announced Dying Light 2.

At the end of the announcement, we also received a 2021 date. It’s broad and doesn’t share when exactly Dying Light 2 will release, but it looks like Techland is aiming for the game to release sometime before the end of 2021.

The date was more of an ominous message, but it’s the most official thing players have received in quite some time. Dying Light 2 is still expected to release to the PlayStation 4 and 5, the Xbox Series X and the Series S, and on Steam.