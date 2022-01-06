dying-light-2-stay-human-4k-rtx-on-presentation-shows-just-how-good-the-city-can-look

In collaboration with Nvidia, Techland has released a new trailer for Dying Light 2 Stay Human. The trailer showcases how the game can look in 4K with RTX turned on, pushing it to its limits and creating a world that could be the best shown in 2022 so far.

Specifically, the trailer shows how far you can push the visuals of Dying Light 2 Stay Human using Nvidia’s GeForce RTX or GeForce Now technology. This means that by using Nvidia DLSS, users can enhance the game with ray-traced global illumination, reflections, and shadows, providing an experience you can’t get on consoles.

The City, the setting for Dying Light 2 Stay Human, is almost a secondary protagonist that players will see change throughout their playthroughs. The decisions you make in critical story missions, and some side missions, will irrevocably change the location’s look. For example, siding with one faction will see new traversal options open up, and farms appear on top of buildings, while another faction might transform The City into a more brutalist area to live in.

Of course, these enhancements apply to much more than The City. Nvidia’s ray-tracing technology will affect every weapon, enemy, and item in the game, of which there are more than 500.