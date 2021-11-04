Elden Ring Collector’s Edition advertised early on Twitch

The collector’s edition of Elden Ring has been mistakenly shown off early through an advertisement on Twitch.

A screenshot of the collector’s edition was posted on Reddit by user Koda12me (thanks, Nibel). The collector’s edition comes in a beautifully detailed box and contains a copy of the game, a digital soundtrack, a 40 page hard-cover artbook, an exclusive steelbook, and a statue of the character Malenia – Blade of Miquella. A price wasn’t shown, and it’s not known if there will be any other special editions of the game.

About 15 minutes of gameplay is expected to be shown off later today, so the collector’s edition was likely meant to be revealed then. Much of the game is still shrouded in mystery. We of course know that Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin was involved in the world-building of the game. But we haven’t seen much gameplay yet (other than a very short leak).

The game was delayed last month from January 2022 to February 2022 and is also set to have a network test sometime this month. The gameplay trailer today and the network test are sure to give players a strong indication of what the final game will be like. Elden Ring is supposedly going to be open world, a big departure from FromSoftware’s usual Souls-like design. Souls games often revolve around you unlocking shortcuts between areas, and often you’ll find yourself in a familiar place by accident just from exploring. Co-op also seems like it might be a bigger component for Elden Ring, considering the need for a network test.