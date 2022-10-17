Elden Ring is getting a jazz concert because brass can also tarnish

People love the Elden Ring soundtrack — there’s a reason it got a limited-edition vinyl release. It’s also getting a concert this December, and fans from all around the world will be able to tune in.

Elden Ring: A Night in the Lands Between will be held on December 3 at the Bourbon Room in Hollywood, CA. As the promo video shows, performances will be led by contemporary trumpeter Takuya Kuroda and multi-award-winning saxophonist Kenny Garrett. It’s a great name for a concert, and both musicians sound quite excited to lend their talents to the event. “The music of Elden Ring is huge-sounding,” says Kuroda. “It’s dark. [It’s] different.” Garrett is embracing the dark tone in Elden Ring’s soundtrack too: “Elden Ring is going to be something different than I have done before. What I learned from my mentor Miles Davis is that’s how you become a better musician.”

A Night in the Lands between will have two performances on December 3: one at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT and another at 1 AM ET / 10 PM PT. Tickets for in-person and virtual attendees can be purchased on the concert website, and there a multiple choices. The $15 Golden Rune ticket gets you access to the archived concert after it airs, the $25 Furled Finger ticket lets you watch the concert live, and general admission to the show for locals starts at $75. Those are just a few of the purchase options.

There’s a lot to love about Elden Ring’s soundtrack, but many fans are already looking forward to the inevitable DLC for the blockbuster game. The recent 1.07 patch hints at ray tracing, a new legacy dungeon, and additional content not yet in the game. This ignited theories about what the new content could be, prompting some fans to ask for even harder bosses. A recent datamine also unveiled the possibility of PvP coliseum battles, something that’s been speculated for some time now.