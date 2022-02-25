The Elden Ring soundtrack is getting a limited edition vinyl collection

After years of waiting for what felt like an eternity, Elden Ring is finally for everyone to enjoy and explore through The Lands Between. On top of the ginormous fantasy adventure awaiting us, Bandai Namco has also revealed that the Elden Ring soundtrack will be getting the vinyl treatment.

The collection will consist of eight vinyl discs, a premium slipcase cover, four double gatefolds, a 300×300 millimeter art print, and a numbered certificate of authenticity. Bandai Namco also mentioned that the soundtrack “has been specially mastered for vinyl and tracks will be pressed to an audiophile-quality standard.” There is currently no knowledge as to the number of tracks that will be included. This limited edition set will only have 6,999 copies and will be sold exclusively on the Bandai Namco Store for $169.99.

It is worth noting that the Bandai Namco Store does not charge for preorders as soon as the order is placed, so if you’re strapped for cash at the moment, you can still place the order now and have the money in time for its release. Additionally, there could be a different version of an Elden Ring vinyl in the future.

The Elden Ring limited edition vinyl collection is set to release in August later this year.