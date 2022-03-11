Elden Ring is the fifth best-selling game in the U.S. of the past 12 months despite less than one month on the market

FromSoftware has a come a long way since its formation in the late 80s. The previously niche studio known for releasing cult hits that barely made a blip on most people’s radars has become one of the most prominent developers of 2022. We knew Elden Ring was selling well and had plenty of word of mouth, but we didn’t realize just how huge it was until now.

Today’s NPD sales figures shed light on how gargantuan Elden Ring is. According to the NPD, Elden Ring was the fifth best-selling game in the United States of the 12 month period ending in February 2022. Considering it only just launched on February 25, that means it reached that milestone in a matter of days.

As expected, it was also the best-selling game of the month as well as for the year so far. In terms of launch month sales over the past year, Elden Ring lags behind only Call of Duty: Vanguard. Seeing as Call of Duty released November 5, it had an entire month, making Elden Ring’s sales even more impressive by comparison.

Elden Ring also topped the February platform charts on Xbox and Steam in the United States, coming in second on PlayStation consoles. Horizon Forbidden West overtook Elden Ring on Sony’s ecosystem. Considering Horizon launched a week earlier and was a PlayStation-exclusive, it’s not the most surprising turnout.