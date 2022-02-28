Elden Ring is the fastest-selling Souls game, tops UK sales chart

It’s official, Elden Ring is the fastest-selling Souls game in the UK, according to physical sales data published by GfK UK boxed charts via GI.biz. Elden Ring claimed the number one spot and surpassed previous Souls launch record-holder Dark Souls 3 by 26 percent.

Elden Ring release from this past Friday is the third biggest UK retail launch, which is behind Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Horizon Forbidden West.

Horizon Forbidden West saw a 22 percent increase compared to the launch of the 2017 game, Horizon Zero Dawn. Elden Ring‘s sales data doesn’t include digital data, which is we are expected to learn later this week, but the physical sales data gives us how the game is doing commercially.

UK Elden Ring players picked the game up mostly on PlayStation 5, which is 63 percent of overall sales, with 17 percent on Xbox and 17 percent on PlayStation 4. The highly anticipated launch brought Horizon Forbidden West down to the number two spot, with week-to-week sales down by 79 percent.

Elden Ring is FromSoftware’s newest IP and its latest Souls game, a part of an action RPG genre famously known for challenging players. The title was written in collaboration between director Hidetaka Miyazaki and Game of Thrones author George R. R. Martin.