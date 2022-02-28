Elden Ring servers will be down tomorrow for improvements

Elden Ring will be going dark for a few hours at a time on Tuesday. A message from the official Elden Ring twitter page says the latest FromSoftware title will undergo maintenance to make improvements. While the game has had performance issues, this is the first time it will go offline since it was released.

The post details when exactly servers will be switched off and the times will vary depending on what console you’re playing on. While the tweet doesn’t present information on what exactly the improvements are, they will revolve around enhancing multiplayer functions. Even though Elden Ring is mainly a single-player game, you can have other players help you out from time to time. Players can call upon friends or complete strangers to help them take down a boss if they need the help.

Steam Servers will be down from 5 AM to 6 AM CEST, 1 to 2 PM JST, and 8 to 9 PM PST (February 28). While PlayStation servers updates will run from 3 to 4 AM CET, 11 to 12 PM JST, and 6 to 7 PM PST (February 28); and Xbox servers go down between 4 and 5 AM CET, 12 and 1 PM JST, and 7 to 8 PM PST (February 28).

You can see any routine maintenance updates on the Elden Ring twitter page. To check if Elden Ring servers are down in general, check out our guide here.