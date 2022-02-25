Upcoming Elden Ring updates will fix mouse sensitivity, Easy Anti-Cheat, and PS5 save errors

While Elden Ring has been critically successful, it has come under fire from some users due to its technical issues. Performance isn’t quite what it should be, especially on PC, considering it is a cross-gen title. The PlayStation 5 version also suffers from a glaring save bug, but FromSoftware is currently working to address these faults along with more.

FromSoftware published a news post on the official Bandai Namco website, acknowledging the community’s complaints, along with the main areas that will be addressed in the near future. The studio didn’t share details on when the patch will come out. Be patient and aware of the technical and performance issues the developers are working on for now.

Most notably, the post states that the team is “constantly working to improve the game so that it can be played comfortably on various PC environments and platforms.” FromSoftware also asks users to ensure they’re running on their graphics cards’ latest drivers. Elden Ring isn’t a perfect performer even on the current-gen consoles. There is room for improvement, but the PC version is looked down upon more because of the hardware requirements.

The studio is also aiming to fix the PS5 save error. For the time being, if the system is turned off or placed into rest mode with the game running, players might end up losing their save data. FromSoftware already knows what is causing the error, but until the patch can be rolled out, players are urged to manually save by quitting the game from the options menu.

Other minor community feedback is in the works stemming around mouse sensitivity on PC in addition to an error with the PC version’s Easy Anti-Cheat technology not launching when a Steam account is set to 2-byte characters.