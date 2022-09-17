Elden Ring: The Board Game announced, will have a Kickstarter campaign “soon”

If you felt like you wanted to share the Tarnished experience with your friends, Steamforged Games recently made an announcement that they are working on an Elden Ring board game. They are the same studio behind the board game adaptations of Dark Souls, and are known for making faithful adaptations of video games into enjoyable tabletop experiences. A campaign has been set up on Kickstarter, but it isn’t live yet.

Elden Ring was released in February and has been well-received by the gaming community, with over 16.6 million copies of the game sold as of current writing. Steamforged Games hasn’t dropped too many details yet, but they have mentioned the Grafted King as one of the bosses you can fight. A miniature of Margit, the Fell Omen has also been seen and will likely be included in the game as well.

The game will be played with one to four players, and the Tarnished will be making their way across the Lands Between, visiting familiar locations and fighting grueling enemies. No dice will be needed when playing, even when fighting enemies. Combat will require players to adapt to their situation and plan strategies, whether they are up against bosses or regular enemies.

Elden Ring’s gameplay is similar to Dark Souls, and the Dark Souls board game also involves learning from your deaths, powering yourself up with souls, and getting better equipment. While there will be some additions that would need to be investigated (such as mounted combat), players will likely be picking their classes and embarking on a journey similar to a regular Dark Souls tabletop experience.

You can sign up for notifications on Kickstarter to learn when the campaign goes live, as well as other details about the game that will be provided as the release date gets closer.