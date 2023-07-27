Elden Ring Update 1.10 Patch Notes Brings Changes to Spell Poise Damage & Minor Bug Fixes

Elden Ring updates are still being addressed well after the game first launched. Now, fans are eagerly awaiting any form of news or update from the FromSoftware development team that has to do with the upcoming DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree. For now, though, we’ll have to settle for the team addressing some issues in the game.

The latest Patch Notes for Elden Ring’s 1.10 Update brings with it a handful of modifications, namely increasing the poise damage players inflict when hit by a spell during player-versus-player encounters and a handful of bug fixes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These are relatively minor patch notes, so you probably won’t have to scour through them for too long. Thankfully, for a majority of Elden Ring’s updates, the team has been fairly light on nearly all the material. Some of the larger ones typically have to do with direct changes to the game or additions that have occurred post-launch. Unfortunately, this is not one of them.

We’re still waiting on an official release date and update from the FromSoftware team when it comes to the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring. Hopefully, we get one soon. However, we might have to expect it to occur sometime after the studio’s launch of Armored Core 6, set to release on August 25, 2023.

ELDEN RING Notice of Update Distribution – Version 1.10

Targeted Platforms

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 / Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S / Steam

PvP-exclusive balance adjustments

The adjustments in this section do not affect single-player or cooperative play.

Increased poise damage of all weapons and some spells and incantations.

Increased poise when attacking with some skills, spells, incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.

Added damage reduction when performing attacks with some skills, spells and incantations and some types of weapon attacks that generates poise.

Critical hit angles have been extended.

Decreased the invulnerability window of the Quick Step and Hound’s Step skills.

Decreased the damage reduction granted by some skills, incantations and items.

General balance adjustments

Increased critical hit damage.

Decreased recovery time after a missed critical hit.

Increased poise damage of attacks that occur after missing a critical hit.

Bug Fixes and other changes

Adjusted the player damage animation so that the attack direction is not unintentionally shifted when getting hit while attacking with some types of weapons that generate poise.

Fixed a bug that prevented some spells and incantations from causing damage while under the effect of some skills and items.

Fixed a bug that caused the effects of the Sacred Order skill to continue after switching weapons.