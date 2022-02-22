Elex II explanation trailer shows off factions, quests, and loot

Publisher THQ Nordic has released a new trailer for Elex II, explaining what players will do when they set foot on the world of Magalan once more. The trailer highlights factions, quests, creatures, and the loot that players can get from each.

The explanation trailer shows off how much depth there is to Elex II. Once players have started the game, they’re free to roam the world and visit the various factions that need to be united against the Skyands. This new threat doesn’t seem enough to make each faction feel like it needs the other, so players have their work cut out for them.

The world of Magalan is vast and dangerous, filled with creatures that players will need to kill. Each kill and completed quest awards experience that players can use to upgrade their character and make them stronger in battle.

While you can align yourself with one or two factions in Elex II, this trailer indicates that you can play them all off against each other, allowing you to earn more experience, skills, and loot such as armor. Additionally, the trailer gives us a small window into the various ways that decisions can influence quests, showing that it’s a title that can be played multiple times with new decisions in each playthrough once it launches on March 1.