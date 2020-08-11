F1 2020 update 1.07 improves split-screen resolution, offline performance
The newest patch is now available.
Codemasters has released the update 1.07 for F1 2020, one of Gamepur’s best PC racing games of the year, which fixes several issues encountered by the community during the first several weeks of availability.
The full changelog includes details such as crashes occurring when accessing mail from changes within leagues and upon spectating multiplayer races and improving performances when playing offline on Steam.
Also, simulating races with formation lap turn on should not bring to crashes, and improvements have been applied to the split-screen mode, which now has a higher resolution by default.
Players will be able to download the update on Steam by simply booting the client up if they have the automatic updates’ feature enabled.
This is the changelog for update 1.07:
- Keep Fighting Foundation DLC pack is now available
- Addressed a crash when accessing mail resulting from changes within leagues
- Addressed a crash that could be seen when spectating a multiplayer race
- Increases splitscreen resolution
- In splitscreen player two will no longer change the race strategy for player ones when editing their own
- Player will no longer be offered an incorrect 0 stop strategy alternative during a race that requires a pit stop
- Jeff will now give the correct Championship Standings information during a race
- Brake boards are now present at turn 12 at Brazil
- F1 cars use the players chosen number in multiplayer
- Career modes will now progress correctly when Simulating races with Formation Lap turned on
- Fixed a performance issue when running Steam in offline mode
- In unranked others players will no longer be seen to be given points after failing to finish a race
- Purple fastest lap times are now easier to read on the race results
- Improvements to the item preview images so they’re higher resolution
- Glove textures have been improved under certain conditions on track where they were previously appearing lower resolution
- Players will no longer be penalised for overtaking the safety car in a pit lane entrance or exit
- Players can no longer overtake the safety car once it is ready to return to the pit lane
- F2 sprint race grid will always correctly reflect the result from the feature race
- Updated a number of F2 lap records
- F2 Races in Vietnam are now the correct number of laps
- If the player is eliminated in qualifying 1 parc ferme rules will now correctly apply
- It now shows correctly the time gaps after a formation lap
- Addressed an issue where all participants in a weekly event would not be awarded points
- Displays correctly the nationality flag on Mercedes race suits
While the game is improving with time, F1 2020 includes “stellar new features” that put it in pole position, according to Gamepur’s review.
Hopefully, all these changes will be moved on when the series moves at an undisclosed window onto PS5 and Xbox Series X.