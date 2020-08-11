F1 2020 update 1.07 improves split-screen resolution, offline performance

Codemasters has released the update 1.07 for F1 2020, one of Gamepur’s best PC racing games of the year, which fixes several issues encountered by the community during the first several weeks of availability.

The full changelog includes details such as crashes occurring when accessing mail from changes within leagues and upon spectating multiplayer races and improving performances when playing offline on Steam.

Also, simulating races with formation lap turn on should not bring to crashes, and improvements have been applied to the split-screen mode, which now has a higher resolution by default.

Players will be able to download the update on Steam by simply booting the client up if they have the automatic updates’ feature enabled.

This is the changelog for update 1.07:

Keep Fighting Foundation DLC pack is now available

Addressed a crash when accessing mail resulting from changes within leagues

Addressed a crash that could be seen when spectating a multiplayer race

Increases splitscreen resolution

In splitscreen player two will no longer change the race strategy for player ones when editing their own

Player will no longer be offered an incorrect 0 stop strategy alternative during a race that requires a pit stop

Jeff will now give the correct Championship Standings information during a race

Brake boards are now present at turn 12 at Brazil

F1 cars use the players chosen number in multiplayer

Career modes will now progress correctly when Simulating races with Formation Lap turned on

Fixed a performance issue when running Steam in offline mode

In unranked others players will no longer be seen to be given points after failing to finish a race

Purple fastest lap times are now easier to read on the race results

Improvements to the item preview images so they’re higher resolution

Glove textures have been improved under certain conditions on track where they were previously appearing lower resolution

Players will no longer be penalised for overtaking the safety car in a pit lane entrance or exit

Players can no longer overtake the safety car once it is ready to return to the pit lane

F2 sprint race grid will always correctly reflect the result from the feature race

Updated a number of F2 lap records

F2 Races in Vietnam are now the correct number of laps

If the player is eliminated in qualifying 1 parc ferme rules will now correctly apply

It now shows correctly the time gaps after a formation lap

Addressed an issue where all participants in a weekly event would not be awarded points

Displays correctly the nationality flag on Mercedes race suits

While the game is improving with time, F1 2020 includes “stellar new features” that put it in pole position, according to Gamepur’s review.

Hopefully, all these changes will be moved on when the series moves at an undisclosed window onto PS5 and Xbox Series X.