Fable Xbox Series X game reportedly an MMO, but isn’t Fable 4

Playground Games’ Fable is reportedly set to be an MMO game and not a direct follow-up to the franchise’s previous entries.

Following the long-rumored title’s announcement at the Xbox Games Showcase on July 23, a series of tweets from one industry insider suggested that the next Fable game will be an MMO.

Et pour le plus grand bonheur de @SireGoupil : un jeu dans l'univers de FABLE.

Mais en MMO (désolé, pas FABLE 4). — C[h]rono Trigger[ed] (@CronoTK) July 23, 2020

Twitter user CronoTK, whose tweets were posted on the ResetEra forums in the wake of Microsoft’s latest Xbox Series X presentation, hinted that Playground Games’ iteration of Fable will be a reboot of sorts, and not Fable 4 as some fans had hoped, as the tweet above suggests.

Bon, je suis quand même bien déçu.

Surtout sur la forme en fait. Je n'ai rien vu qui m'arrache la mâchoire (j'attends de voir en 4K mais j'y crois pas). Et surtout, aucun gameplay si ce n'est Halo Infinite.

Avowed et Warhammer ont l'air cool mais on a rien vu. #XboxGamesShowcase https://t.co/Gd2OlRfetu pic.twitter.com/N5vZ0HxlLi — C[h]rono Trigger[ed] (@CronoTK) July 23, 2020

After the event, the French journalist took to Twitter again to show a list of games that were expected to be shown, which served as proof of his credibility. CronoTK had stated that he sourced the information from different individuals, though he explained that he was unsure about their reliability in an earlier tweet.

Depuis mon dernier tweet, je sais des choses. Beaucoup de choses. Si mes sources sont fiables, vous ne voulez pas rater les annonces de ce soir. Il y aura plus d'heureux que de déçus.



JE RÉPÈTE "si mes sources sont fiables".#XboxGamesShowcase — C[h]rono Trigger[ed] (@CronoTK) July 23, 2020

We don’t have official confirmation from Microsoft or Playground Games about these claims, so it might be best to err on the side of caution over this claim. However, given CronoTK’s pre-show track record, there’s every chance that he could be telling the truth.

The next entry in the Fable series was finally revealed by Microsoft after months of speculation. The game, which doesn’t have a release date yet, is expected to be set in the world of Albion again and will mark the first entry in the franchise since Fable 3 was released in 2010.

Fable will launch on Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass for PC.