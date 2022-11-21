Fall Guys Season 3 sees beans heading underwater, squaring off with the Kraken

It’s Christmas come early for Fall Guys fans, as the game’s third free-to-play season is almost here. As expected, the new season looks to be mixing things up once again, taking the hapless beans out of orbit and sending them instead to the bottom of the ocean. There are plenty of new challenges and rewards to check out under the sea, but players should watch out for crumbling ruins and the deadly Kraken.

Fall Guys Season 3: Sunken Secrets arrives on November 22 and adds five new rounds to play, ranging from Blastlantis, in which beans must navigate an old obstacle course while being pelted with Blast Balls, to Hoop Chute, which sees players slip-sliding down a flume path and aiming for hoops to score points, to Kraken Slam, where the Kraken rears its tentacles to try and drag any unsuspecting beans to a watery game over. Players can also check out new Time Attack Shows, including Time Attack Trials which will run every weekend of the season.

All that effort is nothing if the prizes aren’t worth it, and the team at Mediatonic has set up a new Season Pass for fans to earn new cosmetics. There are more than 100 unique levels to clear, with paying players able to access costumes themed on the likes of Spongebob Squarepants, Skyrim’s Dovahkiin, and Ultraman. Additional costume variations can also be won by completing brand-new Marathon Challenges.

The new season is kicking things off with a special event to get players into the new rounds, too. The “Let’s Get Kraken” event kicks off with the season on November 22 and will have its own reward path for players to nab prizes like nameplates, nicknames, and wearables. All this also comes alongside various bug fixes and more minor features which will be unrolled as the season progresses — though no word on whether Mediatonic is making any changes to Fall Guys’ SBMM systems.