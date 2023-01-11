Twitch Streamer strives to live the life of a Fall Guys bean, splashes in a dunk tank when he falls in-game

Twitch streamer KeatDawg is a 20-year-old from Georgia who plays Fall Guys a little differently than you do. He sits on top of a dunk tank that automatically drops him into the water when he falls off the course in-game.

Twitch streamer @JKeatDawg has taken his hand built dunk tank contraption to Fall Guys 😂 pic.twitter.com/Lzz3Rq3BMS — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 11, 2023

The dunk tank in question is hand-built by Keat and coded so that every wrong move he makes will send him into the watery depths below him. On his Twitch page, he explains that it took about a month to program the software to automatically drop him at the right time and then an extra month to build the physical set-up for the chair. There is a slight delay that lets him move his mouse and keyboard away so they don’t fall in with him, but that is just a short timeframe. He noted that there were some bugs to work out in the beginning, but he slowly makes improvements to it over time.

Fall Guys isn’t the first game KeatDawg has used his dunk tank on. Initially, he used it for his playthrough of Jump King, a difficult platformer that has you steadily jumping up a large tower. Every time he fell did not end in a dunk. Instead, the number of people watching would increase the chances of it happening. At the beginning of each stream, he would start out with a 10% chance of each fall dunking him. For each viewer watching his stream, that percentage would go up by one. This led his playthrough to take 21 streams, with 2,150 falls ending in 1,116 dunks.

It doesn’t appear that the percentage chance has been carried over to Keat’s Fall Guys streams, considering his viewer base has grown. Every fall now ends with him getting a bit wet. We will be interested to see how many dunks he ends up taking before calling it quits and moving on to the next game.