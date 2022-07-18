Fall Guys gets a tall guy with new free legendary costume piece

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has a ton of crossover skins (and leaks to go along with them), but there’s a lot of fun to be had with its basic costumes too. The hot dog suit is still pretty iconic, even a few years after launch. Now you can get a brand new legendary costume piece with basically zero effort.

As teased by the Fall Guys Twitter account, “there’s a big surprise in your inventory” as of Monday, July 18. The tall shadow in the teaser is quite eye-catching, especially when juxtaposed with a squat bean that the game usually stars. The image is getting some rather interesting replies — even the official Slim Jim account responded.

✨ there's a BIG surprise in your inventory ✨ pic.twitter.com/DyjcJj4Zr7 — Fall Guys… FREE FOR ALL! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) July 18, 2022

So what is the surprise, and what does it actually look like? As you can see in our screenshot below, it’s not quite as tall as the image would imply. That said, it is considerably taller than your typical bean. This upper costume piece is called Grandis, and the game won’t actually give you any indication that it’s been unlocked. Even so, you can boot up the game, download the July 18 update data, and check your inventory to equip it yourself. Grandis is considered a legendary costume piece, so equipping it will unlock the Catwalk achievement/trophy if you haven’t done so already.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re seeing Fall Guys’ processing content error and are unable to get into the game, then you’ll have to wait a bit to grab the Grandis costume piece. That’s a server-side error on developer Mediatonic’s part, so you’ll just have to wait for them to make the fix. Now that the game has gone free to play, there are a whole lot more folks getting in on the action. Originally, the game was only available on PlayStation consoles and PC via Steam, but now you can grab it on Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and the Epic Games Store too.