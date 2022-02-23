Fans suspect a Resident Evil Outbreak remaster is in the works thanks to website update

The Resident Evil Portal website has recently been updated to include the likes of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica and Resident Evil Outbreak as part of the series’ history, and also features new HD renders from several classic games.

Curiously, however, fans have noticed that the HD renders of models from Resident Evil Outbreak appear to have enjoyed more than a bit of upscaling. The textures for the models of the alligator and hyena enemies, as shown on Twitter, look like they’ve been updated and even been given new details. One of the hyenas, for example, now has a new wound around the neck area that it originally didn’t have.

Project Umbrella has looked into the recently uploaded renders from the Outbreak games. They've been touched up quite a bit.



It isn't unusual for Capcom to do this for actual HD remasters (i.e. RE0/REmake/CVX HD), but it's practically unheard of for a simple website portal. https://t.co/uClmXCEq2h — Alex Aniel (@cvxfreak) February 22, 2022

While this doesn’t necessarily guarantee anything, some fans take this to mean that Capcom is working on an HD remaster of Resident Evil Outbreak, since it wouldn’t make sense for it to update the models to this degree just for a website update.

Released in 2002 for the PlayStation 2, Resident Evil Outbreak was a spin-off that took place during the events of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3. You got to play as one of eight different characters with their own unique abilities through episodic scenarios. While you could do it solo, it had multiplayer and even online functionality, which is certainly impressive given the time it came out.

It fared well critically and must’ve been enough of a commercial success to generate a sequel only a few years later. Resident Evil Outbreak: File 2 was less successful and received mostly average and negative reviews. While maybe not as well remembered as other entries in the series, a modern remaster of the first Outbreak would be welcome, especially now that online play is more commonplace and easier to set up.

This isn’t the only Resident Evil project speculated to be in development. There are several reports of Capcom working on a remake of Resident Evil 4, as well as the alleged Resident Evil Outrage, which is said to be for the Nintendo Switch. Aside from that, fans are still waiting for details regarding Resident Evil Village’s DLC.