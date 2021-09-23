Far Cry 6 won’t feature ray tracing on Series X/S and PS5

While many triple-A games offer ray tracing on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, Far Cry 6 won’t be one of them. In an interview with Wccftech, Ubisoft 3D lead programmer Stephanie Brenham revealed that ray tracing isn’t available for the game on next-gen consoles.

“Ray tracing is a PC-only feature,” Brenham explained. “On console, our objective has been to take advantage of new hardware capabilities, optimizing performance targeting 4K and achieving 60 FPS, for instance, all while ensuring new game features, like our dynamic weather system, are supported on all platforms.”

Far Cry 6 on PC will have hybrid ray traced reflections, a decision made because it allows for DXR support on mid-range hardware, letting more players experience ray tracing “in scenarios where it’s impossible to use SSLR due to technology limitations.” Along with ray tracing, the PC version will offer features such as an adjustable FOV slider, ultrawide screen, and unlocked FPS. AMD FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) will also be exclusive for PC players, as it was developed in partnership with AMD exclusively for PC.

Brenham clarified that despite this, there are benefits that are found in both the PC and next-gen consoles, citing “better LODs, draw distances, better ocean simulation, and HD textures.” 4K and 60 FPS will only be available for the Xbox Series X/S and PS5 versions of the game.