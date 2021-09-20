Giancarlo Esposito dares you take him down in new Far Cry 6 trailer

The Far Cry series has had a host of terrifying villains, and Far Cry 6 will pit us against Anton Castillo, dictator of the fictional Caribbean island of Yara. Castillo is portrayed by the renowned Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian), and the latest trailer shines a spotlight on the intense actor.

Esposito breaks the fourth wall by addressing the player directly in the new trailer, belittling your efforts to take down his character Castillo. He downplays your in-game arsenal, describing it as weapons built from trash. He compares Castillo’s signature golden gun to your “child’s backpack,” a reference to the customizable Fuego Backpack. The trailers make Far Cry 6’s gear look pretty darn powerful, but Esposito is not impressed.

The challenge comes to a head with a striking question: “Are you prepared to die for your cause?” Esposito’s intensity blurs the lines between character and actor here a bit, but it all makes for an engaging trailer. When’s the last time a character called out players of their game so directly?

You don’t have to wait long to answer that call. Far Cry 6 comes to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on October 7. According to the content roadmap, there’s plenty more coming to the game after launch too.