FIFA 22 beta codes have been sent out by EA, access begins on August 12

If you played FIFA 21 at any point over the past you, check your e-mail. EA has begun the process of sending out closed beta codes for FIFA 22 to selected individuals, as players will have a first chance to check out the game before it launches in full on October 1. We have details regarding the beta, so let’s take a look at what you need to know.

As we already mentioned, codes are being sent out by EA. Many individuals on social media have made mention of this fact, and since we’ve also received codes, we can confirm this to be the case.

If you’re looking for a code, make sure to check the e-mail that is associated with your Xbox Gamertag, PSN ID, and/or Origin account. Should you not see a code, keep checking your e-mail, or check the spam folder. EA appears to be releasing FIFA 22 beta codes in a staggered fashion, so if you don’t see one yet, be patient and keep looking in your inbox.

For those who did receive a code, keep in mind that as of this writing, you won’t be able to play it right away. The closed beta starts on August 12 at 10 AM PST, but FIFA 22 beta participants can begin pre-loading it prior to the start.

This beta will be a long one, as it will end on September 2 at 10 AM PST. The early access version will include FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT), VOLTA, Career Mode, Pro Clubs, and Kick-Off. If you find any issues with the FIFA 22, you can report these problems on the FIFA 22 Closed Beta forum page.