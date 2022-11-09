FIFA 23 FUT World Cup leaks include new cards for Fabinho, Eden Hazard

The hotly anticipated FIFA World Cup content has nearly arrived, just in time for the start of the event in Qatar. Although we don’t know much about the content that will be coming to FUT officially, we do know that it will include Path to Glory cards, as well as swaps rewards that will be added over the coming days. As far as the other content goes, leaks have already begun for the World Cup content on social media.

Thanks to known FIFA leaker @FutSheriff, a number of cards have reportedly been leaked on social media. Among the cards that have leaked include a very familiar face for Liverpool: midfielder Fabinho.

🚨Fabinho🇧🇷 is listed to come as WC STAR🔥



Thoughts?



— Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) November 9, 2022

Fabinho is set to be one of the highest-rated cards from this event, but the Brazilian is far from the only name to be leaked out thus far. Juventus midfielder Filip Kostic, Man City back Nathan Ake, PSG midfielder Danilo Pereira, and Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount will also reportedly leaked. All are set to be in the 87-89 OVR range.

🚨Danilo Pereira 🇵🇹 is also listed to be WC Star🔥



Thoughts?



— Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) November 9, 2022

Two other notable names, Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman, will also reportedly be a part of the event. Per the leaks, Hazard will be an 89 OVR card, while Coman will receive a 90 OVR item.

Those are among some of the names that have leaked out so far. However, there is a lot we don’t know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup content, including how long the content will run for this event. It’s fair to expect that it will run through the end of the event, meaning that there may be quite a few notable names that will be involved, but not known as of yet.