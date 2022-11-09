The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 8 (November 9)

It’s getting close to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as we are less than two weeks away from the first group stage games. FIFA 23 players can get prepared for the upcoming World Cup promo by taking a look at this week’s Team of the Week. Will the latest dump of content bring just fodder, or some worthy cards? Let’s take a look.

Starters

ST: ST Paul Ebere Onuachu (82 OVR)

ST Paul Ebere Onuachu (82 OVR) LW: CF Moussa Diaby (86 OVR)

CF Moussa Diaby (86 OVR) RW: RW Mo Salah (92 OVR)

RW Mo Salah (92 OVR) LCM: LM Youcef Belaili (84 OVR)

LM Youcef Belaili (84 OVR) MCM: RM James Maddison (86 OVR)

RM James Maddison (86 OVR) RCM: RM Ezequiel Avila (82 OVR)

RM Ezequiel Avila (82 OVR) LB: LB Theo Hernandez (86 OVR)

LB Theo Hernandez (86 OVR) LCB : CB Bremer (85 OVR)

: CB Bremer (85 OVR) RCB: CB Gabriel (84 OVR)

CB Gabriel (84 OVR) RB: RB Kieran Trippier (86 OVR)

RB Kieran Trippier (86 OVR) GK: GK Kevin Trapp (88 OVR)

The highlight of this Team of the Week will be Mo Salah. The Liverpool star received a 92 OVR card in this Team of the Week, as Salah continues yet another strong season. Other notables include a highly popular FUT defender in Theo Hernandez, Leicester City midfielder James Maddison, and the speedy attacker Moussa Diaby. Diaby should pair nicely with those who were able to snag TOTW Salif Mane from Bayern Munich over the last week.

Substitutes

GK Kasper Schmeichel (85 OVR)

LM Alexandr Golovin (82 OVR)

CAM Moussa Plea (82 OVR)

CM Giacomo Bonaventura (82 OVR)

RW Marcus Edwards (82 OVR)

ST Mauro Icardi (81 OVR)

CB David Lopez (81 OVR)

OGC Nice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel is the highlight of the reserves. The Danish keeper received an 85 OVR card in this latest content dump.

Reserves

ST Vladislavs Gutkovskis (76 OVR)

RW Romulo (76 OVR)

ST Eoin Doyle (75 OVR)

GK John McCarthy (74 OVR)

CAM Billy Waters (70 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be available until November 16.