FIFA 23 Out of Position promo set to feature Mo Salah, Theo Hernandez

The FIFA 23 Rulebreakers promo is set to end on the 28th of October, and we already know what’s right behind it. The next scheduled promo will be the Out of Position event, one that is set to take players away from their regular position, and move those footballers to somewhere different out on the pitch. And thanks to some early leaks, this promo could be a big one.

Much like the other FUT promos that have went live this year, noted leakers @FutSheriff and @FutArcade on Twitter have already done some digging into what’s in store over the coming days. According to FutSheriff and FutArcade, there are over 15 players set to be a part of the Out of Position promo.

Among the notable names that have come out from the leaks include Chelsea defender Reese James (per @FutSheriff) — set as a RW — and soon-to-be AC Milan LW Theo Hernandez (per @FutArcade).

Those aren’t the only notable names set to be a part of this event. Manchester City back Joao Cancelo will be moving to the midfield, while Seko Fofana will be moving to the back end.

There’s another name we have to mention for the Out of Position promo: Mo Salah. The Liverpool star will be moving to the striker position, and this card is going to be tough to stop. Salah’s Out of Position card is set to have 91 Shooting, 92 Dribbling, and 92 Pace.

Other notable names that will reportedly be a part of the FIFA 23 Out of Position promo include Ivan Perisic, Domenico Berardi, Hamari Traoré, Denzel Dumfries, and Fred.

The FIFA 23 Out of Position promo is set to begin on October 28.