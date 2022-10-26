The FIFA 23 Ultimate Team TOTW: Week 6 (October 26)

On October 26, EA Sports and the FIFA 23 team released the sixth Team of the Week squad for FIFA Ultimate Team. Last week featured a number of big names like Neymar and Toni Kroos, but this one is the biggest drop in recent memory. Who exactly made the TOTW this week? Let’s take a look at all the inform items that will be available in packs this week.

Starters

LST: ST Lautaro Martinez (87 OVR)

RST: ST Kylian Mbappe (92 OVR)

LM: CM Steven Berghuis (84 OVR)

RM: RW Ousmane Dembele (85 OVR)

CAM: CAM Vincenzo Grifo (84 OVR)

LCDM: CM Jude Bellingham (86 OVR)

RCDM: CDM Casemiro (90 OVR)

LCB : LB Adam Marusic (82 OVR)

MCB: CB Matthijs de Ligt (86 OVR)

RCB: RB Timothy Castagne (84 OVR)

GK: GK Odisseas Vlachodimos (84 OVR)

Last week saw Neymar Jr. make the Team of the Week. This time around Kylian Mbappe, his teammate with PSG and FIFA 23 cover athlete, makes the cut after a strong week. Mbappe is joined by youngster Jude Bellingham, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, and FC Barcelona RW Ousmane Dembele. Dembele should be of great interest to FIFA players, as that card has both 5* Skill Moves and Weak Foot attributes. Players like Mattijs de Ligt, Lautaro Martinez, and Steven Berghuis help fill holes in key leagues.

Substitutes

ST Antoine Griezmann (85 OVR)

ST Alexandre Lacazette (84 OVR)

CM Adrien Rabiot (83 OVR)

CAM Brahim (82 OVR)

GK Dean Henderson (82 OVR)

CB Florian Lejeune (81 OVR)

LM Denis Bouanga (81 OVR)

It’s rare to see a player of Antoine Griezmann’s quality in the subs this early in the year, but that just speaks to how strong this TOTW is.

Reserves

RW Romain Del Castillo (79 OVR)

ST Tom Bradshaw (77 OVR)

RM Manuel Palacios (76 OVR)

ST Renzo Lopez (76 OVR)

CAM Doru Popadiuc (75 OVR)

This Team of the Week will be available until November 2.