FIFA 23 will feature next phase of Hypermotion, to release in September

Earlier this week, EA Sports began the hype train for FIFA 23, as the developer and publisher revealed cover information for what is slated to be the last game for the franchise before a rebrand. That information came with a promise to reveal new info on July 20, and that time has come. EA Sports has pulled back the curtain on the new game, including when it will release and that Hypermotion will be returning with an upgrade.

For FIFA 22, EA Sports introduced Hypermotion technology to the franchise, designed to use machine learning in order to integrate new animations into the game and make the gameplay more realistic and fluid. FIFA 23 will see the addition of Hypermotion2, which will come with new advancements that build off of the system that was put in place in 2021. Hypermotion2 will only be available for the PC versions of FIFA 23, as well as the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

The FIFA development team has touted that team and player movement will be more “responsive, smart, and authentic,” in situations, regardless of whether one is jockeying against a defender, or attempting a win an aerial ball. FIFA players will also see the integration of a new intelligent dribbling system, better transitions for shooting, new acceleration mechanics, and enhanced player awareness, among other changes.

Back on July 18, EA confirmed that PSG star Kylian Mbappe will be back as the cover athlete, marking the third straight year that the French sensation will grace the front of the yearly FIFA release. Additionally, Australian women’s national team captain Sam Kerr will be on the cover of the ultimate edition, fitting given that FIFA 23 will also see the addition of new professional women’s soccer leagues as part of new licensing agreements.

For FIFA 23, the Barclays Women’s Super League and Division 1 Arkema will be inserted into this year’s game, which is set to feature over 19,000 pro soccer players. Additionally, FIFA 23 will also include the premier events of the FIFA governing body, the Men’s and Women’s World Cup. This will be the first FIFA game that will feature both World Cups.

Both the 2022 Men’s World Cup and 2023 Women’s World Cup will both be in FIFA 23, as part of post-launch updates that will be included at no additional cost. This comes as this year’s game is slated to be the last one before the franchise transitions to EA Sports FC in 2023.

FIFA 23 will be released for the Xbox One and Series X, PlayStation 4 and 5, PC, and Stadia on September 30, and will include crossplay. The PC versions, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5 will be crossplay compatible with each other, while Xbox One players will be able to match up with PlayStation 4 users.