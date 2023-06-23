Final Fantasy 14 Fan Shocks Players With Stunning 200-Page Fishing Guide

Final Fantasy XIV, the critically acclaimed MMORPG, has attracted a dedicated fanbase. Players are known for their commitment to the game and helping others thrive in it. They create colorful infographics, video walkthroughs, and lengthy guides to make picking up the game a little more user-friendly.

And by lengthy, we mean massive. Reddit User TheFruitySnacks recently shocked the Final Fantasy XIV community by releasing a staggering 200-page guide dedicated to the game’s fishing mechanic. This impressive tome even comes with a beautiful cover and a tidy index.

Final Fantasy 14 Fan Unleashes A 200-page Guide of Fishing Wisdom

Now, you might be thinking, “Fishing? Isn’t that just a side mini-game in Final Fantasy XIV?” Well, not quite. Fishing is not just a mere distraction but a full-fledged job in the game. To become a master angler, you must first join the Fisherman’s Guild in Limsa Lominsa, a bustling city within Final Fantasy XIV’s vast virtual world.

The fishing profession involves learning various intricate mechanics and mastering the art of angling in different locations. It’s no wonder TheFruitySnacks decided to undertake the herculean task of compiling a comprehensive guide to help aspiring fishermen navigate this intricate process.

Aimed at “those who would fish rather than save the world,” the guide delves into every aspect of Fishing, from the basic fundamentals to advanced techniques for reeling in rare and elusive catches. It covers fishing through every expansion, area, and Fisher job level. Though at the moment it’s a simple Google doc, this guide has been beautifully decorated with images and a clean font. It’s truly a sight to behold.

The response from the Final Fantasy XIV community has been nothing short of awe and admiration. Players are hailing TheFruitySnacks as the ultimate fishing guru, praising the guide’s attention to detail and thoroughness. If you’re looking to embark on a fishing adventure in Final Fantasy XIV, TheFruitySnacks’ epic 200-page guide is the way to go.