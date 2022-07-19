Final Fantasy VII Remake owners on PlayStation 5 can’t get Intergrade from PS Plus

Final Fantasy VII is being remade as a trilogy, but there’s at least one smaller release between the first two parts that fans shouldn’t miss. Intermission, which was later packaged together with Remake as Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, introduces the ninja Yuffie to the narrative. She was an optional party member in the original game, so it was a nice touch to give her the spotlight in a standalone chapter. Unfortunately, there are some major hitches for certain fans looking to play that content on PlayStation 5 right now.

Intergrade was added to PlayStation Plus’ Extra and Premium tiers, letting subscribers play the whole package for free as part of the service’s perks — unless they already downloaded the base game. ResetEra member ghostcrew created a thread bringing attention to the matter. As they point out, those who already own Final Fantasy VII Remake are unable to download Intergrade from PlayStation Plus. We can confirm this is true, and even worse, we were unable to purchase or download Intermission on its own despite only owning the base game.

Needless to say, this is a problem. It’s one thing to be unable to download a free game like Intergrade, though it’s a bad look when that game was touted as one of the key new additions to the service for July. It’s another when there isn’t even a way to pay Sony for the content at all. As it stands, those unable to play Intergrade or Intermission will have to turn to other platforms to play that content. It is available on Steam, but Square Enix should address this issue ASAP.

The second game in the Final Fantasy VII trilogy is called Rebirth, and it’s releasing in winter 2023 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive. While Remake was set entirely within the city of Midgar, Rebirth will be presenting players with an open world. The debut trailer featured Zack Fair, who’s returning in a remake of his own, dubbed Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. That’s coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam this winter.