Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the producer part LXVII announces Endwalker delayed by two weeks

During the Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the producer part LXVII, the team shared that the upcoming expansion, Endwalkers, would be delayed two weeks. The original release was supposed to be November 19, and then 23 follow early access, which would be moved to early December 3, and then December 5.

The reason for the delay was to ensure all of the storylines and plots that have been developed throughout the past 10 years in Final Fantasy XIV’s story, that everything has been properly told. Because of the tedious nature of making sure all of these stories were taken care of, the QA team had to take a bit more time to make sure everything was of the best quality for all players.

