Final Fantasy XIV Online vinyl collection releases today

Fans of the Final Fantasy XIV Online soundtrack can purchase the vinyl collection featuring soundtracks from all four expansions: A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers. This was first revealed at teased earlier this year during Final Fantasy XIV’s Digital Fan Festival 2021 event.

Each record comes with the full soundtrack from the iconic expansion with an A and B side, allowing fans to relive their favorite moments from the story, dungeons, and trials featured in them. In addition, all of the vinyls come with an iconic art cover from the expansion, which might be the biggest attraction for most buyers. If you don’t have a record player, all purchases include an MP3 version of the soundtracks to ensure you can still listen to it, adding the Final Fantasy XIV Online record collection art to your home.

However, if you’d prefer specific expansions, you can purchase individual vinyl copies for any of them, but it does not include the collection box to store all of them. The collection box will only be available if you purchase them in a bundle.

The #FFXIV Vinyl LP Box is now available! 💿✨



Enjoy the stories of A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers through the four vinyl records in this extravagant collection!



Special site 🌐 https://t.co/3uYzhwBdtQ pic.twitter.com/ghfn1ishtC — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) August 31, 2021

All of the vinyl records are available starting today. However, we imagine players will be receiving another chance for this collection in the future with the release of Endwalker later this year on November 23.