Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.01 arrives, unleashing the Pandæmonium: Asphodelos raid dungeon – Patch notes

The first patch notes for the Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker expansion have arrived, and with it, the latest raid players can choose to complete, the Pandæmonium: Asphodelos. Next, you’ll need to work through the Chronicles of a New Era questline, available in Old Sharlayan at coordinates (X:9.6, Y:11.9), by speaking with Nemjiji.

The Pandæmonium: Asphodelos raid dungeon will be how players earn some of the best gear in Final Fantasy XIV by completing the raid at least once a week following the end of a new cycle. The rewards reset every week at 12:00 AM PST on Tuesday.

In addition to the Pandæmonium: Asphodelos raid dungeon, a handful of issues have been resolved, such as sound balance for PlayStation players, some enemies would attack players even if they had Sneak, some Job gear did not work correctly, or even dyes would not function.

The past few weeks following Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion have been explosive, mostly with positive reviews. While the expansion’s story, stability, and overall gameplay has been praised, players have had quite a bit of trouble attempting to log into the server, or they wait hours upon hours in a queue before jumping into the game. Luckily, when a player does make it into the game, it’s a little experience with extremely few problems.

The game’s popularity has been so high right now that Square Enix has been forced to temporarily suspend any game purchases from the marketplace for new players. With the servers as heavy as they are right now, it makes sense they don’t want new players to think this is an everyday experience.

You can read the full Final Fantasy XIV Patch Notes for 6.01 on the Final Fantasy XIV lodestone.