Final Fantasy XIV’s upcoming Hatching-tide event will reward a new bunny minion and an “eat egg” emote

Final Fantasy XIV goes to great lengths to make sure its holiday events are always changing. Players can expect new rewards and questlines to keep the event fresh, and this year’s Hatching-tide seasonal event is no exception. This year, Hatching-tide will start on Wednesday, April 13 and run until Wednesday, April 27. There are plenty of new rewards to earn, but the one with the most question marks is the “eat egg” emote.

Image via Square Enix

The picture of the emote above has become a meme in the Final Fantasy XIV community. Judging by the pose of the lalafell in the picture, it looks like this emote might have characters eat the egg whole. Other emotes that use this same action include the “eat apple” and “eat pizza” emotes, both of which are easy to take a bite out of. An egg, however, is another story altogether. Here’s hoping that the egg is actually hard-boiled and deshelled before it goes down the hatch.

Other rewards for the seasonal event include a new pink Hatching Bunny minion. This is obviously a play on the Happy Bunnies found in Eureka that usually guide players to treasure chests. Players who want to decorate their house for Hatching-tide can earn a Eggsemplary Basket display and a Hatching-tide mobile. When the event begins, characters need only seek out Jihli Aliapoh in Old Gridania to start off the questline.