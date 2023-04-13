Final Fantasy XVI Gameplay Showcases Stunning Combat System & Abilities

Today is a good day to be a Final Fantasy fan, as Square Enix has given us the most comprehensive look at Final Fantasy XVI during a State of Play live stream.

Alongside plenty of details about the world and characters of the upcoming RPG, we were treated to a ton of new gameplay footage that showed off the game’s new action-oriented combat, and what we saw was truly fantastic.

Final Fantasy XVI Offers Deep and Versatile Combat

The new footage is primarily of the game’s new combat system, narrated and detailed by Naoki Yoshida, the game’s producer. This will be the first truly action-focused entry to the series. In the gameplay, we see the protagonist, Clive, battling against all manner of enemies, ranging from knights to huge monolithic Eikons, and using a plethora of moves and abilities. The game will feature real-time combat similar to Devil May Cry and Bayonetta. It will have players attacking, dodging, and casting massive spells and skills in fast-paced action that looks like an absolute riot.

Alongside all the action comes a deep RPG system that the series is known for, where players can earn Ability Points to unlock and upgrade new abilities and spells to use in combat. The gameplay showcased a ton of different skills and gameplay options, with combos and elaborate, flashy attacks aplenty, and looks to give players a massive amount of freedom in how they choose to play and approach combat.

It also showcased companions joining you in combat, equipment, gear, and arguably the stream’s highlight, Eikon Battles. These massive boss fights will see you take on Eikons on their own turf as an Eikon yourself, all with unique mechanics that make each distinct and varied. On top of that, we got a look at new locations, details on the world and story, quests, and hunts, all of which looked rewarding and interesting additions to the game.

This new footage will undoubtedly raise people’s hype through the roof, and we won’t have to wait long till we can finally get our hands on the game and play it ourselves. Final Fantasy XVI will release on PS5 on June 22.