Fire Emblem Engage coming out on January 20, 2023

The first video during September 14th’s Nintendo Direct was the announcement of Fire Emblem Engage. Based in the world of Elyos where previous Fire Emblem heroes were summoned to seal away a great evil known as the Fell Dragon. You control Alear, a warrior who has been sleeping for 1,000 years since the fateful battle and has recently woken up. He is informed of his mission to gather Emblem Rings, and will work with a team of allies to stop the revival of the Fell Dragon.

Fire Emblem Engage brings traditional features from previous Fire Emblem games, such as the weapon triangle and displaying combat predictions. A prominent new feature for combat revolves around Emblem Rings, which can be equipped to characters to boost their fighting ability.

Previous Fire Emblem characters such as Marth, Sigurd, and Celica make their appearance in spirit form for whoever equips the rings. For example, Alear works with Marth by equipping his ring, which allows Marth’s spirit to assist him in battle. This bond can also allow characters to take on different forms, or gain access to powerful attacks that can turn the tide of battle.

More Fire Emblem heroes were seen during the introduction, and their Emblem Rings will no doubt make an appearance as Alear continues his adventure. Other characters such as Alfred and Céline were seen using the Emblem Rings, expanding your strategic options in the heat of battle.

The exploration feature that was first introduced in Fire Emblem: Three Houses returns with significant expansion. Alear is able to travel around the town of Somniel and visit stores, and can change outfits of his party members as well as equip them with accessories. You can also see the spiritual version of Fire Emblem heroes in the places you explore, and can interact with them.

Fire Emblem Engage comes out on January 20, 2023 for Nintendo Switch.