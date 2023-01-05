Fire Emblem Engage will allow players to revisit and explore battlefields with new feature

Over the years, each Fire Emblem game has redefined the series in a different way. With Fire Emblem Three Houses, you played as an instructor at an academy, and the game allowed you to mess around with a bunch of new features. Thanks to the Fire Emblem Enagage previews, we know that there will be a few new features making their way to the game. One of which allows you to revisit battlefields and explore the land to gather additional supplies and learn new information. This is an exciting way to view the battlefields you just fought on and it could lead to more in-depth mechanics in future games.

The battlefields of Fire Emblem games have always been fairly diverse, showing off different biomes such as ruins, grasslands, and even mountains. There have even been fights across two pirate ships colliding in the ocean. Imagine a world where, after these fights, you could explore the battlefield and pick up extra supplies to take with you on your journey. That is exactly what GameXplain showed off in their preview of Fire Emblem Engage.

After a battle, you will be able to view the area you just fought on a three-dimensional plane. During this time, you can find various items sprinkled about that appear as sparkles on the ground. You will also see your allies standing around the battlefield for you to talk to, though it appears that they will only have basic dialogue unless the battle was important to one of them in the story. Additionally, you can find and collect animals on the battlefields that can be added to your farm on the Somniel. Despite that being all that was shown, there could be an opportunity for more to come of this feature as we get closer to the game’s release.