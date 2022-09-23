GTA 6 fans have made a map based on the leaked gameplay

If you’re a Grand Theft Auto fan, then you’ve almost surely seen the massive GTA 6 gameplay leak that happened recently. More than 90 video clips confirmed the game’s dual protagonists, one of which is the series’ first leading female. Some fans have also taken it upon themselves to comb through every video and try to piece together what the in-game map could potentially look like.

Grand Theft Auto fan account @ChurchofGta put the pieces together and shared the creation on Twitter. If you click through for a better view, you’ll see land drawn out with green lines and major roads in black. Landmarks seen in the gameplay clips like the airport, racetrack, and sports stadium have been placed in their approximate locations. You may also notice the phallic island at the southern border of the map — that’s a very Rockstar move. The additional cluster of islands in the southeast corner is also quite intriguing.

The GTA VI Map posted to @Kotaku – thanks to everyone on the project (I just added the borders, extra roads, and pictures) #GTA6 #GTAVI #RockstarGames #GTAViceCity pic.twitter.com/y2iUNEMFvW — Church of GTA (@ChurchofGta) September 21, 2022

Remember that this map is entirely fan-made. The final result will surely differ from this to a good degree, but it’s still nice to get an idea of what the eventual game could present and imagine the antics that players will get up to there. Rockstar hasn’t even confirmed the setting yet, though the leaks do seem to confirm Vice City.

This information (and resulting speculation) is all due to the aforementioned leak, but Rockstar has already issued a statement saying that it’s still on the same development schedule for the game. We have no idea when it will release, but it’s good to know that the hack that gave us this leaked gameplay wouldn’t hold things up. Since the leak surfaced, other game developers have shown support for Rockstar, while its parent company Take-Two lost some stock value over the incident.

There may be some justice in the near future for Rockstar, though. The alleged hacker has been arrested, and the suspect is a 17-year-old London resident.