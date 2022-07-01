Foo Fighters, Yukako and more join JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All Star Battle R

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R has no shortage of potential combatants to choose from and it looks like even more will be joining the fray. Bandai Namco has just announced that they are bringing in more fighters from Parts 4, 6, and 8 of the long-running manga.

The newest trailer for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R showcases two fighters that are set to join the roster of the 3D fighter. These include Yukako Yamagishi and her deadly hair-based stand Love Deluxe, Foo Fighters from Part 6 of the manga, and Ikuro Hashizawa from another of Hirohiko Araki’s manga, Baoh. Also revealed in the new trailer is a character model for an older Jotaro Kujo as he appeared in Part 4 of the manga, once again wielding his stand Star Platinum.

These three new fighters join a roster that already includes characters like Iggy the Pug and Pet Shop the Hawk. It is a series that, as the name implies, lends itself to some bizarre character designs and powers. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R is a remake of the original fighting game, pitting some of the most iconic characters from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure against each other in heated combat. The original release featured characters from all eight parts of the manga and the remake is expanding on that impressive roster with a few months to go until it is released.

JoJos Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R is out on September 2 for PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch consoles and on September 1 on PC.