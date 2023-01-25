What are the lyrics to Top of the World, Forspoken’s trailer song?
The first Forspoken gameplay trailer, which was initially revealed in Sony’s March 2022 State of Play, showed viewers what they could expect with Frey and the world of Athia.
However, another particular element within the preview that struck a chord with fans was the song that played all throughout entitled Top of the World. If you want to rap along to the motivational hip-hop track from artist Konata Small, then you’ll be able to find the full lyrics to the song below.
Lyrics to Top of the World by Konata Small
[Verse 1]
They threatened by my presence
That’s why I keep ‘em guessin’
Is it the money or is it the fear? Which one’s more of a lethal weapon?
You see the curses and the blessings
I see the purpose and the message
Yeah, I see it all, top of the world (yeah)
You know I’m a world changer
So as the world changes
I’m making history so they remember me, that’s why I’m so dangerous
They don’t make ‘em like me anymore, cut from a cloth that you couldn’t afford
If you had it all then you probably want more
So behind the hatred I know I’m adored
[Chorus]
Yeah, I’m on the top of the world, there’s nothing you can do about it
Looking at what I’ve become, I never became a coward
Nothing can stop me, you couldn’t quench the fountain
Nothing can get in my way, I had to move the mountains
I’m on the top of the world, on top of the world
I’m on the top of the world, top of the world
I’m on the top of the world, on top of the world
I’m on top of the world
[Verse 2]
People like us are different
That’s why I’m standing on the pillars
Where heroes turn into villains and them optimists turn to realists
That’s why people turn to guerillas
And killers turn into winners
See they ain’t concerned with your feelings
‘Cause they know that anything goes, yeah, anything goes
On top of the food chain, I don’t know where you rank
By any means necessary is how we do things and this is a new reign
Making our claims, yeah, we got stakes in it
Yeah, the grass greener but there’s snakes in ‘em
We all got secrets that we’ll take with us
We all want freedom so we’re chasing it, yeah
[Chorus]
Yeah, I’m on the top of the world, there’s nothing you can do about it
Looking at what I’ve become, I never became a coward
Nothing can stop me, you couldn’t quench the fountain
Nothing can get in my way, I had to move the mountains
I’m on the top of the world, on top of the world
I’m on the top of the world, top of the world
I’m on the top of the world, on top of the world
I’m on top of the world