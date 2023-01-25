What are the lyrics to Top of the World, Forspoken’s trailer song?

The first Forspoken gameplay trailer, which was initially revealed in Sony’s March 2022 State of Play, showed viewers what they could expect with Frey and the world of Athia.

However, another particular element within the preview that struck a chord with fans was the song that played all throughout entitled Top of the World. If you want to rap along to the motivational hip-hop track from artist Konata Small, then you’ll be able to find the full lyrics to the song below.

Lyrics to Top of the World by Konata Small

[Verse 1]

They threatened by my presence

That’s why I keep ‘em guessin’

Is it the money or is it the fear? Which one’s more of a lethal weapon?

You see the curses and the blessings

I see the purpose and the message

Yeah, I see it all, top of the world (yeah)

You know I’m a world changer

So as the world changes

I’m making history so they remember me, that’s why I’m so dangerous

They don’t make ‘em like me anymore, cut from a cloth that you couldn’t afford

If you had it all then you probably want more

So behind the hatred I know I’m adored

[Chorus]

Yeah, I’m on the top of the world, there’s nothing you can do about it

Looking at what I’ve become, I never became a coward

Nothing can stop me, you couldn’t quench the fountain

Nothing can get in my way, I had to move the mountains

I’m on the top of the world, on top of the world

I’m on the top of the world, top of the world

I’m on the top of the world, on top of the world

I’m on top of the world

[Verse 2]

People like us are different

That’s why I’m standing on the pillars

Where heroes turn into villains and them optimists turn to realists

That’s why people turn to guerillas

And killers turn into winners

See they ain’t concerned with your feelings

‘Cause they know that anything goes, yeah, anything goes

On top of the food chain, I don’t know where you rank

By any means necessary is how we do things and this is a new reign

Making our claims, yeah, we got stakes in it

Yeah, the grass greener but there’s snakes in ‘em

We all got secrets that we’ll take with us

We all want freedom so we’re chasing it, yeah

[Chorus]

Yeah, I’m on the top of the world, there’s nothing you can do about it

Looking at what I’ve become, I never became a coward

Nothing can stop me, you couldn’t quench the fountain

Nothing can get in my way, I had to move the mountains

I’m on the top of the world, on top of the world

I’m on the top of the world, top of the world

I’m on the top of the world, on top of the world

I’m on top of the world