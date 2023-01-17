Forspoken PC requirements: Minimum, recommended, and ultra specs

With the upcoming release of Forspoken on PC and Playstation 5 (on January 24), many players have been looking forward to delving into the magic and parkour adventure. Coming from Square Enix, the expectations are high, and besides that, many PC players have been wondering if their rigs will be able to run the new game. It looks like it could be quite a demanding title, so luckily, the minimum, recommended, and ultra PC requirements have been revealed. Here’s what you’re going to need to play Forspoken on PC.

Related: A new Forspoken cinematic trailer sees Frey take on threats both real and fantastic

The Minimum PC system requirements to play Forspoken

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7 GHz or better) or Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7 GHz or better)

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7 GHz or better) or Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7 GHz or better) GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8 GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8 GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Display Resolution: 720p 30 fps

720p 30 fps Disk Space: HDD 150 GB or more

The Recommended PC system requirements to play Forspoken

Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better) or Intel Core i7-8700 (3.7 GHz or better)

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better) or Intel Core i7-8700 (3.7 GHz or better) GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3070 8 GB

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3070 8 GB RAM: 24 GB

24 GB Display Resolution: 1440p 30 fps

1440p 30 fps Disk Space: SSD 150 GB or more

The Ultra PC system requirements to play Forspoken