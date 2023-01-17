Forspoken PC requirements: Minimum, recommended, and ultra specs
With the upcoming release of Forspoken on PC and Playstation 5 (on January 24), many players have been looking forward to delving into the magic and parkour adventure. Coming from Square Enix, the expectations are high, and besides that, many PC players have been wondering if their rigs will be able to run the new game. It looks like it could be quite a demanding title, so luckily, the minimum, recommended, and ultra PC requirements have been revealed. Here’s what you’re going to need to play Forspoken on PC.
The Minimum PC system requirements to play Forspoken
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7 GHz or better) or Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7 GHz or better)
- GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8 GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB
- RAM: 16 GB
- Display Resolution: 720p 30 fps
- Disk Space: HDD 150 GB or more
The Recommended PC system requirements to play Forspoken
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (3.7 GHz or better) or Intel Core i7-8700 (3.7 GHz or better)
- GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT 12 GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 3070 8 GB
- RAM: 24 GB
- Display Resolution: 1440p 30 fps
- Disk Space: SSD 150 GB or more
The Ultra PC system requirements to play Forspoken
- Operating System: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5800X (3.8 GHz or better) or Intel Core i7-12700
- GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT 16 GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 4080 16 GB
- RAM: 32 GB
- Display Resolution: 2160p 60 fps
- Disk Space: NVMe SSD 150 GB or more