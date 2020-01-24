Fortnite: Battle Royale gets a new Season 2 start date

Epic Games has issued a statement about the next season of the wildly successful Fortnite: Battle Royale game. In a post to the official Epic Games website, they have advised that Chapter 2 Season 2 will now begin on Feb. 20. Epic also shed some light on why the current season has been so long.

Update 11.50 will introduce a new physics engine to the game. The Chaos physics engine might make things feel a bit different, and Epic has advised that they are starting tests with small groups of players to make the transition for the whole player base as smooth as possible. This can be risky for such a big game. When your player base is made up of a lot of people who don’t even like temporary snow on the map, changing how a game feels too much might drive some of them away.

Epic haven’t disclosed any information about how they are testing the new engine, or how the invited players are picked.

After announcing the expected launched date for Season 2, they then went on to tease us with some redacted statements. “Chapter 2 – Season 2 will feature redacted with multiple redacted .” The statement reads, gaps and all. “We can’t brief you on all of next Season’s secrets just yet…”

The good news is that before the end of the current season, we will be getting more Overtime Challenges and even a new two-week event. There are no clues about what those might be, but we have already seen the Cameo Vs. Chic mission leak. As for the two-week event, it could be another promotional tie in, or it could be a lead in to the next season.

In some ways, this Epic statement has given us more questions than answers.